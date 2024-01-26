Republic Day 2024: Over 260 female defence personnel to perform stunts on motorcycle

India is celebrating the 75th Republic Day, marking the adoption of the Constitution on this day in 1950. The annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi is being held at Kartavya Path. This year, the parade is women-centric, with 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' as the main themes. For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent is taking part in the parade, which includes women troops of the Indian Army's military police along with women from the other two services. India's Border Security Force (BSF) all-women motorcycle daredevil team(AFP)

France's President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the Republic Day parade 2024. A French contingent, including Indian and Nepali-origin members, will march during the event. A French refuelling aircraft and two French Rafale jets will also take part.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

ALSO READ| No snow, no tourists for hill stations in the north. Here's what IMD predicts

Here are some of the major events set to take place during the Republic Day parade 2024.

Motorcycle display

The women personnel of CRPF, BSF & SSB will exhibit the country’s Nari Shakti (women power) by carrying out daredevil stunts during the motorcycle display. Over 260 women will showcase their bravery, valour and determination through varied formations, including Chandrayaan, Sarvatra Suraksha, Abhivadan and Yog Se Siddhi.

Indian Air Force's fly-past

During the Indian Air Force's fly-past, 46 aircraft will take part. The IAF fleet will include 29 fighter jets, seven transport aircraft, nine helicopters and one heritage plane. For the first time, the theindigenously-built Tejas fighter jet will fly in a formation of four aircraft.

Fifteen women pilots, including six from the fighter streams, will operate various IAF platforms during the fly-past.

Band performance

A band performance called 'Aavaahan', will involve over 100 women artists playing various types of percussion instruments.

Tableaux display

16 tableaux from states and Union territories and nine from central ministries and departments will take part in the Republic Day parade 2024.

The states and Union territories whose tableaux will be on display: Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.