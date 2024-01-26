Republic Day 2024: Emmanuel Macron chief guest, flag hoisting, parade time and other details. Top points

India gears up for its platinum celebration of the country's Republic Day on Friday with an enthralling exhibition of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in New Delhi. The 75th Republic Day parade will then begin with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute. (AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations, began his visit with some sightseeing in Jaipur, where he visited a 17th-century fort and an 18th-century observatory. Later, Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood in an open jeep as they were driven for about 1.5 kilometres. Large crowds lining the streets welcomed them with a shower of rose and marigold petals.

On Thursday evening, President Droupadi Murmu led the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of 'Amrit Kaal' that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Top points on Republic Day 2024 parade time, other details: