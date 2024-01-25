How France's Macron powers PM Modi’s 'Viksit Bharat' ambition

The ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was the biggest news event this week. In an emotional address after the grand consecration ceremony, the prime minister laid his vision of a developed, capable and divine India.



The Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration took place just ahead of the Lok Sabha election, which is expected to be held in three months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and France's President Emmanuel Macron talk during their visit to the Hawa Mahal.(AFP)

What can we expect?

After the ‘pran pratishtha’ in Ayodhya, it is evident that PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party as far as the general election is concerned. What we can see is the consolidation of Hindu votes on the basis of Ram Mandir, a revival of so-called cultural civilisation and that itself will be a force multiplier for the BJP and PM Modi. It will definitely add up to vote numbers. It is not sure how many seats will the party win.

What is the road ahead to achieve a developed India?

PM Modi will have to ensure that India becomes a manufacturing hub of the world. It is very important for India to have a full-fledged military-industrial corridor which will not only give impetus to manufacturing but also cut down our imports of high-end technology as well as defence platforms.

French president Emmanuel Macron arrived in India on Thursday a day before 75th Republic Day celebrations. Macron, who is the chief guest at the R-Day parade on Kartavya Path tomorrow, landed in Jaipur wherein he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Macron will announce a military-industrial corridor roadmap with PM Modi. Under this corridor, the French companies are going to set up house in India. The supply chains of both the countries will join in to produce high-end technology platform right from design to certification stage. The entire gamut of manufacturing will be done in India, with the Indian supply chains allowed access to France.



Once you have military-industrial platforms ready and manufacturing going ahead, the Indian imports of high-end technology items will fall down. India will become a storehouse for global manufacturing. It will lead to more jobs for Indian youth and higher economic growth over the years.



PM Modi always has a vision and a plan and there is a method to the last mile. To say that India is going to be a developed country by 2047 is not a dream. It can be definitely achieved under the current circumstances and leadership.