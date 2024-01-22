PM Modi completes Pran Pratishtha rituals at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the final leg of rituals in the ongoing Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday by symbolically opening the eyes of the deity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers before the Ram Lalla idol during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. (PT)

This marked the end of the week-long consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla which began on January 16.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandibeniben Patel and chairman of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das were also present with the PM at the temple’s sanctum-sanctorum during the rituals.

Head priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit presided over the rituals and was assisted by 121 junior priests.

As the rituals were being performed, choppers of the Indian Army showered flowers on the Ram Mandir.

“The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional. It is my great fortune to be a part of this divine programme. Jai Siya Ram!,” Modi said on X.

Before worshipping Ram Lalla, PM Modi also performed Vedic rituals for worshipping the old idol of Ram Lalla that was shifted from the makeshift temple to the Ram Mandir on Sunday night.