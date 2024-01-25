President Murmu praises Ram Temple in R-Day eve speech: ‘Stands as grand edifice’

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday praised the recent inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya during her Republic Day Eve address to the nation, calling it “historic” and asserting that the temple stands as a “grand edifice”. President of India, Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 75th Republic Day(President of India X)

“Earlier this week, we witnessed the historic consecration ceremony of the idol of Prabhu Shri Ram in the glorious new temple constructed at his birthplace in Ayodhya. When this event is seen from a wider perspective, future historians will consider it a landmark in India’s continued re-discovery of its civilisational heritage,” President Murmu said.

She added, “The construction of the temple commenced after the due judicial process and the decision of the highest court of the land. Now it stands as a grand edifice, giving a befitting expression not only of people’s faith but also as a testament to people’s enormous trust in the judicial process.”

The grand consecration ceremony of the Ram temple took place on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and other thousands of dignitaries including saints, celebrities, and politicians. The unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol, which is placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, was done during the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony, followed by an hour-long series of rituals.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors, and is constructed in traditional Nagara style. The pillars of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses.

On the day of the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony, the entire country was gripped in Diwali-like fervour with Lord Ram chants, posters, saffron flags, diyas, and firecrackers as India celebrated the historic event.

Meanwhile, a day after the grand ceremony, as many as 500,000 worshippers flocked to the temple. Notably, the newly built is welcoming the public from 6 am, with the final entry permit till 10 pm.