Ram Temple, G-20, Bharat Ratna: Key takeaways of President Murmu's R-Day address

New Delhi: Addressing the nation on the eve of the Republic Day, President of India Droupadi Murmu lauded the Ram Temple's consecration ceremony on Thursday, saying future historians will consider it a landmark in India's continued re-discovery of its civilisational heritage. She also touched upon topics like the women's bill, the G-20 summit and Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur. Here are the key takeaways of her address.

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. (PTI)