Ram temple inauguration: BJP unleashes momentum for battle ahead

The inauguration of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya may have marked the end of the long-drawn struggle, it will still continue to play big in the political arena at least for the next few months as the nation gears for the Lok Sabha polls. A grand Ram Temple was inaugurated in Ayodhya on January 22. (HT photo)

The grand scale of momentum that has been planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) around the Ram temple issue besides the PM’s rally blitzkrieg set to start from Bulandshahr in western UP from January 25 hardly leaves any doubt that the ruling party wants to maintain the tempo. The BJP had launched a series of activities across Uttar Pradesh in run-up to the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla to mobilise the party cadre.

These included distribution of ‘Pujit Akshat (uncooked rice offered to the Lord)’ to households, cleanliness drive in temples, chaupals in villages, distribution of booklets detailing the history of Ram temple movement, holding bhajan-kirtan and community feasts (bhandara) in all districts. Senior BJP leaders, ministers, MPs and MLAs joined the drive with the party cadre to reach the people across Uttar Pradesh.

Along with PM Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, top leaders of Vishva Hindu Parishad and other affiliates of the saffron brigade were present in Ayodhya during the consecration ceremony to send a clear message to the opposition that its campaign has been set rolling from the precincts of the Ram temple.

The BJP leaders called upon the people to light “Ram Jyoti” in their houses to welcome Lord Ram. Riding on the Ram temple movement, the BJP had formed government in Uttar Pradesh in 1991 and it came to power at the Centre in 1998 and 1999 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election on development and corruption planks to defeat the Congress.

The construction of Ram temple will strengthen its Hindutava agenda in the upcoming LS election. To maintain the momentum of the Ram temple, the BJP has planned holding ‘Ram Dharshan Yatra’ that will pass through the entire country before reaching Ayodhya. The mega outreach campaign will see the party facilitating visits of up to two crore (20 million) pilgrims till March, a move aimed at ensuring that the temple inauguration issue resonates among the masses till the April-May when Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held.

The BJP has planned a series of rallies of PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh commencing from Bulandshahr on January 25 to take Ram temple campaign among the masses. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya along with his cabinet ministers to have darshan of Ram Lalla on February 1.

The budget session commencing from February 2 will be Ayodhya oriented as the state government has planned to announce launch of new projects for the temple town. The CM had announced that Ayodhya will have 10 times more tourists and pilgrims than those currently visiting the holy city after the inauguration of the Ram temple.

The consecration ceremony will pave way for the establishment of Ram Rajya. Large number of devotees will visit Ayodhya to seek blessings of Lord Ram. The pilgrims visit to holy city will be comfortable. They will move on the parikarma marg with ease. They will not be harassed as under the previous government. The party workers should facilitate the visit of the pilgrims, he had said.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “The BJP has set the target of winning all 80 LS seats in Uttar Pradesh. While voting, people will not forget the firing on karsewaks by the Samajwadi Party government and the BJP’s efforts to shift Ram Lalla from a tent to a grand temple.”

“The BJP government has launched a series of welfare schemes and without discrimination, people from all castes and communities are getting the benefit of these schemes. They will definitely support the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election,” he added.

Realising the potential of the Ram temple in the Lok Sabha election, the Samajwadi Party (SP), which had launched an aggressive campaign against the BJP over the temple issue, too amended its strategy. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav announced that after the consecration ceremony he will visit Ayodhya to seek blessings of Lord Ram.

In a post on social media platform X on Sunday, Yadav shared a video of a Shiva temple constructed in his home district Etawah on the lines of Kedarnath temple. A day before the inauguration of Ram temple, Yadav wished to send a message to the supporters that he is not against temple.

In a series of tweets before the consecration ceremony on Monday, Yadav in a post said, “Everyone will follow the path of Ramrajya which was envisioned by Maryada Purushottam ji, where the poor do not remain sad, the youth are happy, move ahead and everyone is happy.” ‘Siyaram’ resides in that pure heart. One who respects customs, ethics and decorum.”

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati welcomed the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. “BSP is a secular party that respects all religions and communities. My party is not against the consecration ceremony. We will also welcome the construction of the mosque on the land allotted by the court,” she said.

A delegation of the UP Congress Committee visited Ayodhya on January 15 despite Congress parliamentary party chairperson, Sonia Gandhi; Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury turning down the invitation for the consecration ceremony.

The Congress leaders took a dip in the Saryu and had darshan of Ram Lalla. They said the BJP was trying to project them as anti-temple, whereas the Congress was against use of the Ram temple for political gains.

SK Dwivedi, former head, political science department, Lucknow University, said, “The BJP is working on three planks—Hindutva, Nationalism and Welfarism—to retain power at the Centre. After the construction of Ram temple, the party will project itself as the flagbearer of Hindutva. The welfarism—distribution of free ration, Kisan Nidhi, houses, tap connections, toilets, free cooking gas and power connections—has given the BJP an edge over the opposition. The BJP will definitely cash in on the Ram temple in the Lok Sabha election.”

“Leaders of the opposition parties should understand that secularism does not mean that religion cannot be promoted. If the opposition leaders wished to counter the BJP’s Ram temple plank, they should visit the temple in strength to get rid of the anti-temple tag. The opposition will go for new election narrative by raising public issues,” he added.