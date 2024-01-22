Diyas, firecrackers: India celebrates 'Diwali' after Ram temple inauguration

India on Monday was gripped in Diwali-like fervour with Lord Ram chants, posters, saffron flags, diyas, and firecrackers as the whole country celebrated the inauguration of the historic Ram temple in Ayodhya. Fireworks light up the sky during the celebration of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple(PTI)

While several people, including union ministers and other politicians, celebrated ‘Deepotsav’ at their homes, some also took to the streets and lit up special lights and burst firecrackers.

The Ram temple consecration ceremony was held on Monday afternoon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath among other thousands of dignitaries.

Celebrations across states:

Several people in Tamil Nadu's Chennai celebrated ‘Deepotsav’ to mark the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. In a video posted by news agency ANI, a large group of people can be seen lighting up diyas on a street.

To mark the historic event, 1,001 ‘diyas’ have been lit up on the banks of river Kangsabati in Midnapore, West Bengal.

The Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratisthanam (SGVP) Gurukul in Gujarat's Ahmedabad was decorated with hundreds of special lights on Monday evening to mark the opening of the Ram temple. Several firecrackers were also burst near the institute.

Firecrackers adorned the sky over Chandigarh as locals celebrate the historic day.

In Kerala, the ‘Ram Jyoti' was lit up at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram where several people paid tributes. In a video posted by PTI, some children can also be dressed as Lord Ram.

People lit up earthen lamps in large numbers in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur's Kota area to mark the Ayodhya Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Massive ‘Depotsav ’-like celebrations were held at Hari Ki Pauri in Haridwar on Monday evening.

Oil lamps were lit at the ISKCON temple in Bengaluru after the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram temple.

Devotees in Bihar also celebrated ‘Deepotsav’ by lighting up ‘diyas’.

Massive celebrations were also witnessed across Delhi and its neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR).

People lit diyas on the day of Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama in Ayodhya at Connaught Place in New Delhi (Sanchit Khanna)

People lighting lamps and praying on the occasion of Ram Mandir consecration in Noida (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Several people in the northeast also celebrated the consecration of Ram temple. As many as one lakh earthen lamps each were lit at the revered Kamakhya temple and the Basistha temple in Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening lit up the ‘Ram Jyoti’ (earthern lamps) at his residence after the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Ram temple in Ayodhya. Urging citizens to do the same, Modi said, “On this auspicious occasion, I request all the countrymen to light the Ram Jyoti and welcome Lord Ram in their homes. Jai Siya Ram!”

Several union ministers and other politicians also celebrated ‘Deepotsav’ to mark the Ram temple inauguration.