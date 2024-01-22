Watch: Saryu Ghat illuminated by diyas as Ayodhya marks ‘Deepotsav’ after Ram Mandir ‘pran pratishtha’

Following the grand ceremony of Ram Lalla's ‘pran prathishtha’ in Ayodhya on Monday, devotees celebrated ‘Deepotsav’,with numerous individuals taking part in a massive 'Diya' lighting event at the renowned Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya. Saryu ghat illuminated with hundreds of diyas after Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' on Monday(ANI)

Visuals shared by news agency ANI depicted water fountains illuminating the Saryu Ghat, with people visibly immersed in devotion towards Lord Ram Lalla. The skies of Ayodhya were illuminated with both fireworks and a laser show on Monday, adding a spectacular display to commemorate the historic consecration of Lord Ram Lalla at the newly inaugurated temple.

Ealier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light 'Diyas'' at home to commemorate the historic ‘pran prathishtha’ ceremony of the lord. He had urged devotees to light ‘Ram Jyoti’ at home and celebrate a 'mini Diwali' to mark the consecration ceremony.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, and various other BJP leaders lit ‘diyas’ (lamps) at their residences on Monday following the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Modi took to X to share photos of lighting a 'diya' in front of a photograph of the Ram statue from the Ayodhya temple at his official 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

The 'pran prathistha ceremony of Ram Lalla, was held today in Ayodhya in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, led by rituals performed by PM Modi. The ceremonial journey to the pran prathishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, also attended the ceremony. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.

PM Modi addressed the gathering on the occasion, congratulating the people on the pran prathistha ceremony in the Ayodhya temple and stating that Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now.

Union ministers celebrate ‘pran prathishtha’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh shared photographs on X lighting a 'Ram Jyoti' at his residence. “Today Ram Lalla is seated in his new, divine and grand temple in Ayodhya Dham. The whole country is celebrating Diwali. On this auspicious occasion, lighting a 'Ram Jyoti' at home with family,” Singh said.

At his home, Union minister Gadkari was accompanied by students from a school for hearing-impaired children, engaging in prayers alongside the minister and his family.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also illuminated a 'diya' at his residence, saying that it was a "historic day."

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi participated in 'Deepotsav' at Connaught Place to celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.