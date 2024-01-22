‘Diwali-like atmosphere’: Delhi celebrates Ram Temple 'pran pratishtha' ceremony

Celebrations erupted across the Delhi-NCR in the wake of the 'pran pratishtha', or consecration ceremony, of the idol of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Ram Temple in Ayodhya. People celebrate the inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple in New Delhi on January 22.(PTI)

Posters of Lord Ram dotted the city as devotional songs blared through loudspeakers and special screens aired live-telecast of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony from Ayodhya!

In the evening, following the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light 'Ram Jyoti', people lit diyas (earthen lamps) at their homes and burst firecrackers to celebrate the consecration ceremony.

Fireworks were seen at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple as devotees celebrated the ceremony at the Ram Mandir.

Diyas were also lit up outside All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to mark the occasion, according to ANI.

At the heart of Delhi – Connaught Place – a 'Deepotsav' was held, which was attended by Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi.

According to PTI, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party organised 'shobha yatras' and 'bhandaras' (community kitchens) in different parts of the city to celebrate the 'Pran Pratistha (consecration)' ceremony.

AAP's senior leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj participated in the Sundarkand recitation organized in Sheikh Sarai Phase-2. He also participated in grand 'Shobha Yatra' in Shahpur Jat and Chirag Delhi villages.

Delhi minister Atishi also organised a traditional ceremony of Havan and Puja for Lord Ram in the Kalkaji constituency.

Earlier, the Chamber Of Trade and Industry (CTI), one of the leading organisations of traders and industrialists in Delhi, said that special programmes were organised in small and large 700 markets of Pitampura, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said there was a Diwali-like atmosphere in the markets across the national capital.

"There was an atmosphere of joy and happiness in markets. Traders distributed sweets at many places. Sunderkand recitals were organised. People took out Shobha Yatras and burst crackers. In many areas, music bands also performed," Goyal said.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday presided over the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla inside the sanctorum of the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Ram temple delivers on a key 35-year-old promise by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) .

Constructed in the traditional Nagara style, the Ram Temple has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet. Supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors, the temple is three-storied, with each floor being 20 feet tall.

The pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses.