President Droupadi Murmu address LIVE: Prez's Republic Day eve address shortly
President Droupadi Murmu address Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu will hoisting the tricolour on Friday on the occasion of Republic Day.
President Droupadi Murmu address Live Updates: All eyes are set on President Droupadi Murmu as she gears up to deliver her address to the nation today at 7 pm. Her address ahead of India's 75th Republic Day will be broadcast on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.
During the address, the President will communicate directly with the citizens, reflecting on the nation's journey, achievements, challenges, and path forward. On Friday, the President will lead the Republic Day celebrations. India will mark the grand occasion with an imposing display of its rising military might and rich cultural heritage during a 90-minute parade at the majestic Kartavya Path
The grand celebrations, with an overarching theme of projecting the nation's women power and democratic values, will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest.
The armed forces will display an array of home-grown weaponry and military equipment such as missiles, drone jammers, surveillance systems, vehicle-mounted mortars and BMP-II infantry combat vehicles at the parade.
For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will be part of the country's biggest ceremonial event.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 25, 2024 06:31 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu's address on Republic Day 2024 eve: When, where to watch live
President Droupadi Murmu's Republic Day eve speech will be televised live on all Doordarshan TV channels in Hindi, English and multiple regional languages as 7 pm on Thursday. Here are alternatives for watching her live addressJan 25, 2024 06:14 PM IST
Republic Day 2024: Date, history, significance, parade time, theme and all you want to know
India marks its Republic Day annually on January 26. This year, the day falls on Friday, with citizens of the country marking it as the 75th Republic Day. Deep diveJan 25, 2024 06:03 PM IST
Use of modern tech by EC in electoral process example for all democracies, says President
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the use of modern technology by the Election Commission in the poll process is an example for all the democracies of the world and hoped that its use will be enhanced in the future.
She also appreciated the efforts of the poll panel in ensuring inclusive elections by enhancing the participation of women, persons with disabilities and vulnerable groups.Jan 25, 2024 05:39 PM IST
Droupadi Murmu address LIVE: Ahead of R-Day, President approves Jeevan Raksha Padak Awards for 31 persons
President Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of the prestigious Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards-2023 to 31 individuals. Among them, three will be honoured with the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, seven with the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, and 21 with the Jeevan Raksha Padak. Full list hereShare this articleTopics
-