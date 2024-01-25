President Droupadi Murmu address LIVE: Prez's Republic Day eve address shortly

President Droupadi Murmu address Live Updates: All eyes are set on President Droupadi Murmu as she gears up to deliver her address to the nation today at 7 pm. Her address ahead of India's 75th Republic Day will be broadcast on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation ahead of the Republic Day. (ANI file)

During the address, the President will communicate directly with the citizens, reflecting on the nation's journey, achievements, challenges, and path forward. On Friday, the President will lead the Republic Day celebrations. India will mark the grand occasion with an imposing display of its rising military might and rich cultural heritage during a 90-minute parade at the majestic Kartavya Path

The grand celebrations, with an overarching theme of projecting the nation's women power and democratic values, will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest.

The armed forces will display an array of home-grown weaponry and military equipment such as missiles, drone jammers, surveillance systems, vehicle-mounted mortars and BMP-II infantry combat vehicles at the parade.

For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will be part of the country's biggest ceremonial event.