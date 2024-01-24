Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, had said, “Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of life and its spirit is always the spirit of Age” and to commemorate the adoption of this constitution of our country' in 1950, we are gearing up to celebrate India's 75th Republic Day, the highlight of which are the tableaus that show India's rich tradition, cultural heritage, spectacles of the nation's progress and achievements and also airshows by the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. The Republic Day Parade rehearsals and the Beating the Retreat ceremonies are already being practiced in full swing in the capital cities of all Indian states but what is its date, history, significance and theme this year? A glimpse of the full dress rehearsal for the 75th Republic Day, in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Republic Day 2024: Date, history, significance, parade time, theme and all you want to know (ANI Photo/Sai Saswat Mishra)

Date:

India marks its Republic Day annually on January 26. This year, the day falls on Friday, with citizens of the country marking it as the 75th Republic Day.

History and Significance:

Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. While India gained independence from the British Raj in 1947, it wasn't until January 26, 1950, that the Constitution of India came into effect, and the country became a sovereign state, declaring it a republic.

The Constituent Assembly held its first session on December 9, 1946 and the last on November 26, 1949 and then the Constitution was adopted a year later. Dr BR Ambedkar headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution and on this day, India also marks Constitution Day.

Republic Day commemorates the spirit of independent India as on this day, in 1930, the Indian National Congress proclaimed Purna Swaraj from colonial rule. Republic Day also commemorates Indian citizens' power to choose their government democratically hence, the country marks it as a national holiday to commemorate the establishment of the Indian Constitution.

Celebrations:

Republic Day celebrations are marked with much enthusiasm in the country. On this day, the President unfurls the national flag followed by spectacular military and cultural pageantry.

Additionally, the President of India distributes Padma Awards to the deserving civilians of the country and brave soldiers are awarded Paramvir Chakra, Ashok Chakra and Vir Chakra. Live broadcasts and webcasts of the Republic Day Parade are also made accessible every year to millions of people.

Parade time and theme:

The Republic Day 2024 parade theme is ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka’, emphasising India’s role as a nurturer of democracy and is scheduled to commence at 10:30 am on Friday, January 26 at Kartavya Path in New Delhi where it is expected to last for approximately 90 minutes. The venue has a seating capacity of 77,000, with 42,000 seats reserved for the general public and the Chief Guest this year will be French President Emmanuel Macron and so, the parade will also feature a 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France.