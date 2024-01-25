President Murmu approves Jeevan Raksha Padak Awards for 31 persons. Here's the list

In recognition of their exemplary acts of courage and selflessness, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of the prestigious Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards-2023 to 31 individuals. Among them, three will be honoured with the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, seven with the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, and 21 with the Jeevan Raksha Padak. President Droupadi Murmu.

The Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards are bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional acts of human courage in saving the lives of others. These awards, categorised as Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, and Jeevan Raksha Padak, are open to individuals from all walks of life. The recognition may also be awarded posthumously, acknowledging the ultimate sacrifice made in the pursuit of saving another's life.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The decoration of the award comprises a medal, a certificate personally signed by the Union home minister, and a lump sum monetary allowance.

Here's the list of awardees for Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak:

Names State / Organisation Anthony Vanmawia (Posthumous) Mizoram Melody Lalremruati (Posthumous) Mizoram Sooraj R (Posthumous) Central Reserve Police Force

Here's the list of awardees for Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak:

Name State / Organisation Sahil Bisso Lad Goa Kajal Kumari Jharkhand Naveen Kumar D Telangana Vinod Kumar Border Roads Organisation Havildar Shera Ram Ministry of Defence Mukesh Kumar National Disaster Response Force Naresh Kumar National Investigation Agency

Here's the list of awardees for Jeevan Raksha Padak:

Name State / Organisation Anil Kumar Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jeetam Parameswara Rao Andhra Pradesh Samarjit Basumatary Assam Sudesh Kumar Chandigarh Justin George Kerala Wilson Kerala Padma Thinlass Ladakh Mohd Afzal Ladakh Adika Rajaram Patil Maharashtra Priyanka Bharat Kale Maharashtra Sonali Sunil Balode Maharashtra Maria Michael A Tamil Nadu S Vijayakumar Tamil Nadu Naresh Joshi Uttarakhand Arjun Malik Border Roads Organisation Amit Kumar Singh Border Security Force Sher Singh Central Industrial Security Force Sonu Sharma Central Industrial Security Force Abdul Hameed Ministry of Defence Sunil Kumar Mishra Ministry of Defence Shashikant Kumar Ministry of Railways

These honours will be presented to the awardees by the respective Union Ministries, Organizations, or State Governments to which the recipients belong, in due course.