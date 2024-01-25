close_game
close_game
News / India News / President Murmu approves Jeevan Raksha Padak Awards for 31 persons. Here's the list

President Murmu approves Jeevan Raksha Padak Awards for 31 persons. Here's the list

ByHT News Desk
Jan 25, 2024 02:25 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards-2023 to 31 individuals for their acts of courage and selflessness.

In recognition of their exemplary acts of courage and selflessness, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of the prestigious Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards-2023 to 31 individuals. Among them, three will be honoured with the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, seven with the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, and 21 with the Jeevan Raksha Padak.

President Droupadi Murmu.
President Droupadi Murmu.

The Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards are bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional acts of human courage in saving the lives of others. These awards, categorised as Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, and Jeevan Raksha Padak, are open to individuals from all walks of life. The recognition may also be awarded posthumously, acknowledging the ultimate sacrifice made in the pursuit of saving another's life.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The decoration of the award comprises a medal, a certificate personally signed by the Union home minister, and a lump sum monetary allowance.

Here's the list of awardees for Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak:

NamesState / Organisation
Anthony Vanmawia (Posthumous)Mizoram
Melody Lalremruati (Posthumous)Mizoram
Sooraj R (Posthumous)Central Reserve Police Force

Here's the list of awardees for Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak:

NameState / Organisation
Sahil Bisso LadGoa
Kajal KumariJharkhand
Naveen Kumar DTelangana
Vinod KumarBorder Roads Organisation
Havildar Shera RamMinistry of Defence
Mukesh KumarNational Disaster Response Force
Naresh KumarNational Investigation Agency

Here's the list of awardees for Jeevan Raksha Padak:

NameState / Organisation
Anil KumarAndaman and Nicobar Islands
 Jeetam Parameswara RaoAndhra Pradesh
Samarjit BasumataryAssam
Sudesh KumarChandigarh
Justin GeorgeKerala
WilsonKerala
Padma ThinlassLadakh
Mohd AfzalLadakh
Adika Rajaram PatilMaharashtra
Priyanka Bharat KaleMaharashtra
Sonali Sunil BalodeMaharashtra
Maria Michael ATamil Nadu
S VijayakumarTamil Nadu
Naresh JoshiUttarakhand
Arjun MalikBorder Roads Organisation
Amit Kumar SinghBorder Security Force
Sher SinghCentral Industrial Security Force
Sonu SharmaCentral Industrial Security Force
Abdul HameedMinistry of Defence
Sunil Kumar MishraMinistry of Defence
Shashikant KumarMinistry of Railways

These honours will be presented to the awardees by the respective Union Ministries, Organizations, or State Governments to which the recipients belong, in due course.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On