News / India News / President Droupadi Murmu's address on Republic Day 2024 eve: When, where to watch live

President Droupadi Murmu's address on Republic Day 2024 eve: When, where to watch live

ByHT News Desk
Jan 25, 2024 06:01 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu will be addressing the nation on Thursday, the eve of Republic Day 2024. Here's how you can watch it live.

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation at 7 pm on January 25, the eve of India's 75th Republic Day. This is the second year that President Murmu will be delivering her annual address on Republic Day eve, and it will be streamed live across the nation.

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of Republic Day 2024
President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of Republic Day 2024

President Murmu's speech will be televised live on all Doordarshan channels across India, and will also be available on the official social media channels of the President of India, as well as the multiple media outlets.

As part of an annual tradition, the President of the country delivers a speech on January 25 to mark the commencement of celebrations for Republic Day. It is expected that President Murmu will highlight the nation's achievements and deliver a message of patriotism during her address tonight.

Here is how you can watch President Murmu's address live -

Television

President Droupadi Murmu's Republic Day eve speech will be televised live on all Doordarshan TV channels in Hindi, English and multiple regional languages as 7 pm on Thursday.

Radio

The President's address will also be broadcast on radio on the entire national network of Akashvani (All India Radio) in Hindi. The state language versions of the speech will out on AIR's regional networks at 9:30 pm tonight.

Online

The speech will be streamed online on the official social media channels of the President of India (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube), and will also be available live on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan.

Click here to tune into President Murmu's speech live on Doordarshan's official YouTube channel.

The Republic Day parade will take place at 10:30 am on January 26, starting from Vijay Chowk and ending on Kartavya Path. This year, French President Emmanuel Macron will be attending the event as the chief guest.

