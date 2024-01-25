Narendra Modi in Bulandshahr LIVE: PM to launch Lok Sabha poll campaign
Modi in Bulandshahr LIVE updates: CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inspected the shooting range ground and reviewed the projects to be inaugurated.
Welcome to our live coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bulandshahr as he gears up to kickstart the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign from western Uttar Pradesh. The rally is seen not just as a strategic move by the BJP to consolidate its grip on the heartland.
The timing couldn't be more intriguing – a mere three days post the grand inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol. With this, Prime Minister Modi is expected to weave a narrative that harmonises 'aastha' (faith) with 'vikas' (development) as he lays out the party's vision for the upcoming electoral battle.
The Bulandshahr rally will mark Prime Minister's first public appearance in Uttar Pradesh after the momentous events in Ayodhya. The BJP has left no stone unturned, engaging in a fortnight-long public contact drive in West U.P., aiming to mobilise the masses and energise party supporters for the impending political tussle.
The political stakes are high as the BJP looks to build on its success in the 2022 assembly elections while aiming to reclaim seats lost to the opposition in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Our live blog will be your front-row seat to the action, providing real-time updates as the political drama unfolds in Bulandshahr.
- Jan 25, 2024 10:59 AM IST
Modi in Bulandshahr LIVE: PM to inaugurate development projects at 1.45 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various development projects in Bulandshahr from 1.45 pm onwards.Jan 25, 2024 10:11 AM IST
Modi in Bulandshahr LIVE: Why is new DFC section important?
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate a 173-km-long double-line electrified section between New Khurja and New Rewari on the dedicated freight corridor (DFC). The new DFC section is significant for establishing vital connectivity between the western and eastern freight corridors. It features a one-kilometre-long double-line rail tunnel with high-rise electrification. This tunnel is designed to facilitate the seamless operation of double-stack container trains. The introduction of this DFC section is expected to enhance the efficiency of passenger trains by relocating goods trains to the DFC track.Jan 25, 2024 09:59 AM IST
Modi in Bulandshahr LIVE: CM Yogi takes stock of preparations
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure quality arrangements at the venue so that the people participating in the public meeting do not face any kind of difficulty.
