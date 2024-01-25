Narendra Modi in Bulandshahr LIVE: PM to launch Lok Sabha poll campaign

Welcome to our live coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bulandshahr as he gears up to kickstart the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign from western Uttar Pradesh. The rally is seen not just as a strategic move by the BJP to consolidate its grip on the heartland. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)

The timing couldn't be more intriguing – a mere three days post the grand inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol. With this, Prime Minister Modi is expected to weave a narrative that harmonises 'aastha' (faith) with 'vikas' (development) as he lays out the party's vision for the upcoming electoral battle.

The Bulandshahr rally will mark Prime Minister's first public appearance in Uttar Pradesh after the momentous events in Ayodhya. The BJP has left no stone unturned, engaging in a fortnight-long public contact drive in West U.P., aiming to mobilise the masses and energise party supporters for the impending political tussle.

The political stakes are high as the BJP looks to build on its success in the 2022 assembly elections while aiming to reclaim seats lost to the opposition in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Our live blog will be your front-row seat to the action, providing real-time updates as the political drama unfolds in Bulandshahr.