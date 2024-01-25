close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Tabhi toh Sab Modi ko chunte hain’ is BJP's campaign song for 2024 election

‘Tabhi toh Sab Modi ko chunte hain’ is BJP's campaign song for 2024 election

ByHT News Desk
Jan 25, 2024 12:43 PM IST

The BJP on Thursday launched a new campaign song eying at the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The BJP on Thursday launched its new campaign 'Modi ko chunte hain' as PM Modi is all set to sound the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. “Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hain ((Not dreams, but (we) weave reality, That’s why everyone chooses Modi)" – the campaign song says. The campaign song says India's situation was deplorable and then the country chose Namo as the PM. Namo kept his promise and the dream of a developed country did not merely remain a dream. Namo chose the right paths and weaved reality, not dream. That's why everyone chooses Modi, the lyrics go on

BJP's campaign song for 2024 Lok Sabha election enumerates why people choose Modi.
BJP's campaign song for 2024 Lok Sabha election enumerates why people choose Modi.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"He considers Bharat his mother and the countrymen as God. He chooses work before name (fame). That's why everyone (every country) listens to him. Indian women emerged as leaders while corrupt people are scared...he remained close to the grounds but reached the sky (a reference to Chandrayaan)" -- the theme song says.

The campaign song also mentioned PM Modi's projects for various sections of the people; the success of the Modi government's foreign policy etc.

In December 2023, BJP launched another campaign song-video around PM Modi asserting 'Phir aayega Modi' (Modi will come again).

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On