‘Tabhi toh Sab Modi ko chunte hain’ is BJP's campaign song for 2024 election

The BJP on Thursday launched its new campaign 'Modi ko chunte hain' as PM Modi is all set to sound the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. “Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hain ((Not dreams, but (we) weave reality, That’s why everyone chooses Modi)" – the campaign song says. The campaign song says India's situation was deplorable and then the country chose Namo as the PM. Namo kept his promise and the dream of a developed country did not merely remain a dream. Namo chose the right paths and weaved reality, not dream. That's why everyone chooses Modi, the lyrics go on BJP's campaign song for 2024 Lok Sabha election enumerates why people choose Modi.

"He considers Bharat his mother and the countrymen as God. He chooses work before name (fame). That's why everyone (every country) listens to him. Indian women emerged as leaders while corrupt people are scared...he remained close to the grounds but reached the sky (a reference to Chandrayaan)" -- the theme song says.

The campaign song also mentioned PM Modi's projects for various sections of the people; the success of the Modi government's foreign policy etc.

In December 2023, BJP launched another campaign song-video around PM Modi asserting 'Phir aayega Modi' (Modi will come again).