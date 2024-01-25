PM Modi's call to first-time voters: ‘Use power of votes to defeat family-run parties’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the young voters to use the power of their votes to defeat what he referred to as 'parivarwadi' (family-run) political entities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with first-time voters at the 'Nav Matdata Sammelan', on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2024.(PTI)

Interacting with newly registered voters during the Namo Navmatdata Sammelan via video conference, PM Modi took a swipe at opposition parties and said the youth is against corruption and "parivarwaad" (nepotism).

"The mindset of leaders of these parties is anti-youth. You have to defeat these family-run parties with the strength of your votes," he said.

He remarked, “You have become an important part of the democratic system now as your names have been registered in the voter list. You all have been enrolled in the voter list at a time when the country is going through its ‘Amrit Kaal’.”

Modi also highlighted the responsibility they carry in building a developed India by the year 2047.

"You all have a great opportunity to decide how you can get your names etched with golden letters in a developed India. Our speed, direction, approach will be decided by you all, and voting will be one big medium of it," he said.

The prime minister further underscored the significant impact of each individual vote, noting that a stable and full majority government is essential for the nation to make substantial decisions.

"Your one vote has very big power. When there is a stable and full majority government in the country, then the nation can take big decisions," he added.

Talking about boost in infrastructure and a host of development measures like digital India and push to start-ups, he said there are limitless opportunities for youngsters.

"It is Modi's guarantee that your dreams are my resolve," he said, asserting that the youth has always been his priority.

Expressing joy at the participation of a large number of young women in the event, PM Modi acknowledged their presence and extended warm wishes on the occasion of National Voters Day. He reiterated the immense potential held by the youth in steering the country towards progress and development.