Resolve Ayodhya issue by talks, will help to build temple: Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah today called for early resolution of the dispute over building a Ram temple at Ayodhya through discussions across the table and not a judicial verdict. “This issue should be discussed and sorted out across the table between people. Why to drag the issue to the court? I am sure it can be resolved through dialogue. Lord Ram belongs to the whole world, not just Hindus,” Abdullah, who had in last November said that he was not against the temple but why must it come up in Ayodhya only, told ANI.

His remark on Friday came as the Supreme Court, putting off decisions on requests to fast track the sensitive Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title suit of Ayodhya, said a new bench will be set up to hear the matter before January 10.

“Nobody has or should have any enmity against Lord Ram. Efforts should be made to resolve the matter and build it (the temple). Whenever this happens, I will also go to lay a stone... it should be resolved soon,” the National Conference leader said.

During a discussion after the launch of Congress leader Manish Tewari’s book “Fables of Fractured Times” in November, Abdullah said, “Lord Ram belongs to the world and is omnipresent. Why do you want to build a temple in Ayodhya?”

This was, however, countered by Janata Dal(United) leader Pavan Verma who asked “why not” and Abdullah replied that he has no objection to the construction of the Ram temple.

Earlier, in November, Abdullah, taking a strong exception to the statements by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on the Ram Temple issue, said it was not Ram or Allah but people’s vote will help in winning elections.

“They (BJP) feel Ram will win them the election. It’s not the Ram or Allah that wins you the election, it’s the people who vote and make you win elections,” he told ANI.

“It’s not the questions of temples, mosques or gurudwaras, this nation has all these religions and every religion has got a place in this nation,” he said.

