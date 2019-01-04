Hearing on Ayodhya title dispute case in Supreme Court today

The Supreme Court will begin hearing Friday on a bunch of petitions challenging the Allahabad high court judgment on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title suit of Ayodhya. The matter has been listed before the Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SK Kaul.

It is expected that the Supreme Court may order setting up of a three-judge bench to hear the petitions in the Ayodhya title dispute. More than a dozen petitions were filed in the Supreme Court against the Allahabad high court judgment of 2010.

The high court had ordered partition of the 2.77 acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among three parties, namely, deity Ram Lalla, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Sunni Waqf Board.

The matter has been pending in the Supreme Court since 2010. During the hearing in the Supreme Court, other issues also came for up adjudication. One of the issues was the question that whether mosque was an integral part of Islam.

On September 27 last year, the Supreme Court settled the question by refusing to revisit a 1994-judgment on the matter. The focus in the Supreme Court now shifted to the Ayodhya title dispute. In October, the court posted the matter for hearing in the first week of January this year.

When the Supreme Court turned down a similar request from the Uttar Pradesh government and the lawyer who represents Ram Lalla to begin hearing on the matter after the Diwali break, organisations such as the RSS, the VHP and even the BJP expressed their unhappiness.

The court’s decision was to favour the call for delaying settlement of the Ayodhya dispute till 2019 Lok Sabha election around April-May. This was followed by demands for bringing an Ordinance for early construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke on the issue. He suggested that any decision on ordinance for Ram temple could be taken only after the completition of judicial process.

The Ayodhya title dispute is being fought in the court since 1940s. The Faizabad district court declared in 1949 that parties representing Muslims, Hindus and Nirmohi Akhara as joint title holders of the disputed land in Ayodhya. Sixty-one years later, the Allahabad High Court gave a similar judgment.

