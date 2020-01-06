‘Restore peace’: Political leaders condemn JNU violence, call for action

india

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 01:35 IST

The violence against students and teachers at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday was condemned across party lines even as blame-game began on social media over the culprits behind the incident.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tweeted saying he has directed the Delhi police to take “all possible steps” in coordination with JNU administration to maintain law and order, and to take action against perpetrators. “The situation is being closely monitored,” he said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was “shocked”. “I am so shocked to know about the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside university campus (sic)?” he said on twitter.

The hashtag “SOSJNU” went viral on social media as reports of violence emerged, with opposition parties tweeting with the hashtag.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, directly pinned the blame on the Centre. “The brutal attack on JNU students and teachers by masked thugs, which has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear. #SOSJNU,” he tweeted.

Later on Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached AIIMS Trauma Centre to meet the injured.

Rajya Sabha MP and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh demanded the resignation of home minister Amit Shah, saying that the Capital has become the den of violence and hooliganism ever since Shah took charge.

Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal said the commission is issuing a notice to the Delhi police seeking answers on action taken by the force during and after the violence.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the attack by masked men shows the “low” to which the government can stoop. “The BJP is using violence and hate to polarise society and stifle dissent. The ABVP are acting like the storm troopers of the BJP,” Yadav said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), however, alleged that culprits were “leftist goons”.

The BJP in a tweet called the act a “desperate attempt by forces of anarchy”. “We strongly condemn the violence on JNU campus. This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy determined to use students as cannon fodder and create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning” it said.

Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav alleged he was manhandled outside the JNU campus. He said no one was there to stop the “hooliganism” and he was not allowed to speak to the media. “Police personnel were standing by but they did not do anything,” Yadav said.

D Raja, general secretary, Communist Party of India, also went to JNU after reports of violence emerged. “Masked goons attacked girls. What are the police doing? It is under the home ministry. The home minister should be answerable. Why didn’t the vice chancellor protect the students?” he asked.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, an alumna of JNU, called images of the violence “horrifying”. “Horrifying images from JNU — the place I know and remember was one of fierce debates and opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This government, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students,” she said.

Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar, another JNU alumnus, called the violence “completely against the tradition and culture of the university”.

West Bengal chief minister and chief of Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee called it “a shame on democracy”. “We strongly condemn brutality unleashed against students/teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts. Trinamool delegation led by Dinesh Trivedi (Sajda Ahmed, Manas Bhunia, Vivek Gupta) headed to Delhi to show solidarity with #ShaheenBagh #JNU (sic),” she tweeted