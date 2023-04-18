4 workers killed, many feared trapped as 3-storey rice mill collapses in Haryana

Four people were killed and 20 others sustained injuries after a three-story rice mill building collapsed in Haryana's Karnal district on Tuesday, police said. Four workers were killed and 20 others injured in rice mill building collapse in Karnal on Tuesday.(HT Photo)

The incident took place around 3 am at the Shiv Shakti rice mill in Taraori town of the district. As around 200 labourers were sleeping, the roof of the building's top floor collapsed, resulting in the death of four migrant workers.

According to Karnal Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan, all the deceased have been identified as migrant workers and that their bodies have been taken out. The injured ones have been immediately taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Many workers are still feared to be trapped inside the rubble and rescue operations are currently underway, with the involvement of fire brigades, police, and ambulances.

National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) teams have been called in and heavy police deployment has been made as hundreds of labourers have gathered at the incident spot.

Further information about the incident is still awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON