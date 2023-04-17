Home / Cities / Delhi News / 8 injured as building in Delhi collapses after cylinder blast. Kejriwal reacts

8 injured as building in Delhi collapses after cylinder blast. Kejriwal reacts

ByNisha Anand | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Apr 17, 2023 10:17 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal said the administration was engaged in rescue and relief operations.

At least eight people were injured after a building collapsed on Nangloi road in Western Delhi after a blast caused by an LPG cylinder on Monday. The Delhi Fire Services personnel rescued the injured individuals and immediately took them to the hospital, news agency ANI reported.

The injured were rushed to the hospital by the Delhi Fire Services personnel.(Sourced)
The injured were rushed to the hospital by the Delhi Fire Services personnel.(Sourced)

No casualties were reported in the incident so far.

Image of the collapsed building on Nangloi road in Western Delhi.
Image of the collapsed building on Nangloi road in Western Delhi.

Also Read: Delhi forests to be upgraded in eco-friendly manner

Meanwhile, in another incident, a three-storey house collapsed in the national capital’s Tagore Garden area on Sunday night. Following the incident, three fire tenders rushed to the spot. The building was located opposite Metro Pillar no 448.

The fire department informed the collapsed building that the basement has ground plus three floors. It further revealed that the mishap was caused due to digging activity in the adjacent plot's basement but added that no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called the incidents tragic. “The district administrations of both areas are engaged in relief and rescue operations. We are in constant contact with the rescue team. I pray to the Lord for everyone's well being,” the CM tweeted on Monday morning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
delhi arvind kejriwal
delhi arvind kejriwal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out