8 injured as building in Delhi collapses after cylinder blast. Kejriwal reacts

At least eight people were injured after a building collapsed on Nangloi road in Western Delhi after a blast caused by an LPG cylinder on Monday. The Delhi Fire Services personnel rescued the injured individuals and immediately took them to the hospital, news agency ANI reported. The injured were rushed to the hospital by the Delhi Fire Services personnel.(Sourced)

No casualties were reported in the incident so far.

Image of the collapsed building on Nangloi road in Western Delhi.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a three-storey house collapsed in the national capital’s Tagore Garden area on Sunday night. Following the incident, three fire tenders rushed to the spot. The building was located opposite Metro Pillar no 448.

The fire department informed the collapsed building that the basement has ground plus three floors. It further revealed that the mishap was caused due to digging activity in the adjacent plot's basement but added that no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called the incidents tragic. “The district administrations of both areas are engaged in relief and rescue operations. We are in constant contact with the rescue team. I pray to the Lord for everyone's well being,” the CM tweeted on Monday morning.

