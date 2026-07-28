Greater Noida: Woman dies after SUV plunges into canal

A 31-year-old woman died allegedly after the SUV she was travelling in with her husband plunged into a five-foot deep canal in Dankaur, Greater Noida, early Monday, police said. Her husband, who was behind the wheel of the Mahindra Thar SUV, escaped without injury. Her parental family has alleged foul play in the incident. (HT Photo)

Her husband, who was behind the wheel of the Mahindra Thar SUV, escaped without injury. Her parental family has alleged foul play in the incident.

Police said they received an alert on the emergency helpline at around 3am. The couple was returning from Mathura to their home in Greater Noida when the incident took place.

According to police, the woman, originally from Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh, lived with her husband and their son in Bhatta village, Dankaur.

Her husband is a 33-year-old property dealer. Police said they received information that a Mahindra Thar had fallen into a five-foot-deep canal near Bhatta village.

“Upon reaching the spot, we were told that the woman was trapped in the canal. We took her out from about 100 metres away from the SUV and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead,” said Ravi Shankar, ACP, Greater Noida.

According to investigators, the woman’s family told police that her husband had been “insisting on divorce” for some time.

“We are investigating the case from all angles,” the ACP added.

Police said nothing suspicious has been found so far. “The man told us that as they were about to reach home, he dozed off behind the wheel and missed a turn. After realising this a few metres ahead, he suddenly applied brakes at high speed and attempted a U-turn, causing the SUV to plunge into the canal,” the ACP said.

He added, “While the husband managed to escape, his wife could not. He was the one who eventually informed police. We will recreate the scene to verify his account from all angles. As of now, nothing suspicious has come to light.”

Police later recovered the vehicle from canal and examined the accident spot. Investigators believe Reena may have panicked and been unable to escape the submerged SUV.

Though the water body is a subsidiary canal with relatively low water levels, the water made rescue and movement difficult, officers said.

The couple had been married for around six years and have a four-year-old son.

Manoj Kumar, SHO, Dankaur said, “The woman’s family did not file any complaint till Monday night.”