NGT seeks report on illegal constructions in Greater Noida in 4 weeks

GREATER NOIDA: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has granted the Greater Noida authority (GNIDA) four weeks to submit a report about alleged constructions in Greater Noida in violation of environmental norms, while also directing the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to verify and submit a report about two projects that are continuing despite closure orders in the same time. The bench said, “We make it clear that the tribunal is only examining the illegal construction which have come up in violation of environmental norms...” (HT Archive)

A bench of justice Prakash Shrivastava, chairperson, NGT, and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad issued the orders on July 23 while hearing an application filed by Rajendra Tyagi, a former municipal corporator, alleging that illegal and unauthorised constructions were underway in Noida and Greater Noida in violation of environmental norms despite the NGT’s earlier directions.

The tribunal also took note of the other submissions by the applicant that some projects were allegedly continuing construction at two sites in Chhapraula village and along the GT Road in Greater Noida, despite closure orders issued by the UPPCB.

Over the unauthorised construction in Noida and Greater Noida, the bench said that GNIDA had sought four weeks to place on record “full details of the constructions which have been taken up or in process, in violation of the environmental norms”, and accepted the request, granting four weeks to the Authority to file the report.

The order, meanwhile, also referred to UPPCB’s reply affidavit dated March 25, 2025, which disclosed five projects that had earlier been inspected by the pollution control board.

Taking note of the submission, the bench directed: “UPPCB is directed to verify and ensure that during the operation of the closure order, these projects do not proceed in violation of the closure order. UPPCB is directed to file a report in this regard within four weeks.”

The bench also reiterated the limited scope of the proceedings, observing: “We make it clear that the tribunal is only examining the illegal construction which have come up in violation of environmental norms specially the EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) Notification, 2006 and without CTE (Consent to Establish) and CTO (Consent to Operate) from the UPPCB, if applicable. Hence, concerned authorities are required to carry out the requisite exercise only in respect of such constructions which have violated these norms.”

The matter will be next heard on September 24.