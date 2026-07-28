Gr Noida to soon get ‘temple-theme’ waste to wonder park

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Monday said it will construct a temple-themed Waste to Wonder Park in Knowledge Park V. To be developed on 20-acre, the Adbhut Bharat Park, will feature replicas of iconic temples, forts and heritage monuments from across the country, all crafted from recycled scrap materia. (HT Archive)

To be developed on 20-acre, near D-Park, the Adbhut Bharat Park, will feature replicas of iconic temples, forts and heritage monuments from across the country, all crafted from recycled scrap material, said officials.

The Greater Noida authority has invited firms for executing civil, recreational and landscaping works for the project, they added.

Notably, a similar but wildlife-themed Waste to Wonder Park was constructed in the neighbouring Noida in 2025. The 20-acre Jungle Trail, located near the Mahamaya Flyover, offers a wildlife experience with over 700 life-sized animal sculptures made from scrap.

Officials said the Adbhut Bharat Park in Greater Noida, however, will celebrate India’s architectural and cultural heritage through replicas of famous monuments from different regions of the country.

“The park has been divided into four thematic zones - North, South, East and West - with each zone showcasing prominent temples, forts and heritage structures from that region,” said Ravi Kumar NG chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority in a media statement on Monday.

The North Zone will feature Salim Singh Ki Haveli (Jaisalmer), Ranakpur Jain Temple (Rajasthan), Bhitargaon Temple (Uttar Pradesh), Arthuna Temples (Rajasthan), Jageshwar Dham (Uttarakhand) and Deeg Palace (Bharatpur), said officials.

The South Zone will include Virupaksha Temple (Karnataka), Brihadeeswara Temple (Tamil Nadu), the Great Living Chola Temples (Tamil Nadu) and Kedareshwara Temple (Karnataka) said officials.

The East Zone will showcase Ravangla (Sikkim), Amarkantak Temple (Chhattisgarh), Jor Bangla Temple (West Bengal), Sivadol Temple (Assam) and Ananta Vasudeva Temple (Odisha) said officials.

The West Zone will feature Orchha Fort (Madhya Pradesh), Kakanmath Temple (Madhya Pradesh), Rani Ki Vav (Patan, Gujarat) and the Kanheri Caves (Maharashtra) said officials.

A Waste to Wonder Park promotes sustainability by transforming discarded materials such as scrap metal and industrial waste into artistic installations and recreational spaces. It encourages recycling, raises environmental awareness, reduces landfill waste, enhances urban aesthetics, said officials.

Officials said the park will include a music zone with a floor piano that produces musical notes when visitors step on the keys, along with a hopscotch area for children, said officials.

Sports facilities, including basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, have also been planned. The project will also provide visitor amenities such as toilets, drinking water facilities, gazebos, a souvenir shop, commercial kiosks and a cafeteria, they said.

The installations will be created using discarded metal and other waste materials, promoting recycling while creating a new recreational destination for residents and tourists. The project will be developed in one year, said officials.