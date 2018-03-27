Roosters offered to God in Goa hospital, minister promises crackdown

Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday slammed the practice of offering live roosters to deities by the relatives of patients admitted to a state-run hospital, saying it is outdated and should stop immediately.

“There are people who offer roosters there (in Goa Medical College). I have asked the security to give the roosters back to those persons and escort them out of the premises.

“This is a serious thing. People are dying... and there are roosters in the GMC premises,” Rane told the media here.

The Goa Medical College is the top state government-run health facility and caters to several thousand patients every day, including VIPs.

Chief minister Manohar Parrikar was taken to the GMC when he suffered from stomach pain before being taken to the Lilavati Hospital and later to the US.

“People release these roosters once a patient recovers in the hospital... These are strange things which I do not understand. Offering chicken to a deity is an outdated practice.

“I have asked the security guards to ensure this ends. Otherwise you will have cows and buffaloes strolling around. Is this the way a hospital should function?” he asked.