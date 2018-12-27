Ruling NPP leader accused of attack on Meghalaya women activists surrenders

Megalaya’s ruling National Peoples Party leader Nidamon Chullet, who is the prime accused in the near fatal assault of two women activists, has surrendered, police said.

Chullet, who is the working president of the NPP’s East-West Jaintia Hills unit and president of the Jaintia Hills Truck Owners and Drivers Association, surrendered on Tuesday evening, said East Jaintia Hills superintendent of police Sylvester Nongtnger.

On Wednesday, another accused in the same case, Cheerful K Ryngkhlem surrendered taking the tally of arrested persons in the case to eight.

Both have been sent to three days police custody. Chullet, however, has been admitted in Khliehriat community health centre on account of his blood pressure shooting, the superintendent of police told Hindustan Times.

Civil Society Women’s Organisation president Agnes Kharshiing and her colleague Amita Sangma were brutally attacked on November 8 at Tuber Shohshrieh village in East Jaintia Hills when they were taking photographs of alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal despite a National Green Tribunal ban. The police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are proceeding with our investigation and we will not leave any stone unturned…. Whoever is guilty will be dealt with appropriately as per the law,” Nongtnger said.

Meanwhile, the NPP-led state government here is yet to identify a retired judge to head the inquiry committee which the state cabinet had approved on November 26 as per a senior official in the state law department.

The Opposition and the two women activists have been demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the incident but the state government had said that an independent inquiry would be the best option.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 20:36 IST