Sabarimala Temple row live: Union minister Radhakrishnan’s vehicle blocked by police while returning from Sabarimala in the early hours on Thursday

Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan’s vehicle was blocked by police while he was returning from Sabarimala temple early on Thursday, prompting the BJP to claim the move was a deliberate attempt to insult him.

The minister was travelling in a private vehicle as he took a state-run bus to Pambha leaving his official car as a mark of protest against the difficulties being faced by the devotees.

The minister was forced to spend 45 minutes on road. Superintendent of police Harishankar apologised in writing after minister the refused to move. The BJP protested and sought action against police officials who blocked the minister who came for a darshan on Wednesday evening.

Here are the live updates:

07:37 AM IST Protest erupt in Kanyakumari The BJP says the minister was blocked deliberately at the instance of the government. Protest erupt in Kanyakumari. Pon Radhakrishnan is Kanyakumari MP.





07:15 AM IST Tension takes its toll on pilgrimage Tension takes its toll on pilgrimage. Hilltop almost empty. 110 pilgrims from Maharashtra returned two days back citing tense situation.fierce standoff between the government and protestors cripple pilgrimage.



