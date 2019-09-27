Salman Khan’s ex-bodyguard goes berserk in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad after overdosing on steroids

india

A former bodyguard of actor Salman Khan went berserk in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Thursday after due to high dose of steroids.

The actor’s former bodyguard, Anaz Qureshi, who works as a bouncer in Mumbai, had consumed an overdose of steroids and lost his mental balance as side-effect, according to the police report. The police took him into custody by overpowering him using fishing net and ropes.

According to his neighbours, Qureshi used to be a part of Salman Khan’s private security which was headed by Shera until around two years ago.

In the video that has gone viral, bare-chested Qureshi is seen being taken down by the police, fire brigade officials and locals.

A bodygaurd, reportedly on high dose of steroids, went berserk on a busy street in UP's Moradabad district & attacked several vehicles. Doctors claims that he has lost his mental balance. The high octane drama came to an end after cops finally overpowered him using net and ropes. pic.twitter.com/LmFAvpo0f2 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 26, 2019

He even vandalised a few cars parked on the street after getting hold of an iron rod, according to a report in IANS. The locals also witnessed Qureshi roughing up pedestrians and throwing bricks at the vehicles.

After being apprehended, the body-builder was taken to the district hospital from where he was referred to Bareilly mental hospital.

Qureshi, who is a resident of Peer Gaib locality which falls under Mughalpura police station of Moradabad, had just arrived in his hometown 10 days ago. He had participated in Mr Moradabad championship two days back and won the title of first runner-up.

After losing the bodybuilding title, Qureshi was a bit upset and had an overdose of steroids before going to gym on Wednesday evening, according to the police.

“After completing his power lifting sessions at the gym, he came home and went to the bed after dinner. On Thursday morning, when he woke up, he had lost his mind due to the drug’s side-effect. Within a few minutes, he ran out of his house and had shattered glasses of the cars parked there,” IANS quoted Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar as saying.

According to the police, Qureshi was arrested in 2017 and sent to jail after his relative alleged rape. He later got out on bail.

