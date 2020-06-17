Sanjay Jha removed as Congress spokesperson days after he penned critical article against party

india

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 22:30 IST

The Congress on Wednesday cracked the whip and removed Sanjay Jha as party spokesperson after he publicly criticised the party’s functioning while questioning the leadership a few days ago.

A party press release said Congress president Sonia Gandhi has “approved that Shri Sanjay Jha be dropped as AICC Spokesperson with immediate effect”.

Jha had written an article in Times of India on June 7, saying it is a false claim that the Congress had an internal platform for frank exchange of ideas and counter-ideas to get the party back on track.

“It is a false claim that there exists a robust internal democratic process that listens to individual voices, and more importantly, is continuously focused on party renewal, political strategy, tactical warfare, leadership development and resuscitation starting at the grassroots, the erstwhile USP of the Congress,” he wrote in the article.

Jha’s comments had once again brought the focus back on the leadership issue, especially after Rahul Gandhi resigned as the Congress president in May last year following the party’s drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sonia Gandhi then assumed the charge of the Congress president once again in August last year but on the condition that the arrangement was temporary and that the party will elect a new chief soon.

Also Read: ‘PM should tell how Chinese occupied Indian territory’: Sonia Gandhi on Ladakh face-off

The Congress had officially dismissed his contention. Senior leader Ajay Maken said there is no dearth of internal decision making or discussion mechanism in the Congress and the leaders and workers are free to air their views.

In another decision, the Congress also appointed Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti as its national media panelists.