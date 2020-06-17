e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sanjay Jha removed as Congress spokesperson days after he penned critical article against party

Sanjay Jha removed as Congress spokesperson days after he penned critical article against party

Sanjay Jha had alleged lack of an internal platform for frank exchange of ideas inside the Congress.

india Updated: Jun 17, 2020 22:30 IST
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress had rejected Jha’s claims and said party had a mechanism for internal discussions.
Congress had rejected Jha’s claims and said party had a mechanism for internal discussions.(Courtesy: Twitter/@JhaSanjay)
         

The Congress on Wednesday cracked the whip and removed Sanjay Jha as party spokesperson after he publicly criticised the party’s functioning while questioning the leadership a few days ago.

A party press release said Congress president Sonia Gandhi has “approved that Shri Sanjay Jha be dropped as AICC Spokesperson with immediate effect”.

Jha had written an article in Times of India on June 7, saying it is a false claim that the Congress had an internal platform for frank exchange of ideas and counter-ideas to get the party back on track.

“It is a false claim that there exists a robust internal democratic process that listens to individual voices, and more importantly, is continuously focused on party renewal, political strategy, tactical warfare, leadership development and resuscitation starting at the grassroots, the erstwhile USP of the Congress,” he wrote in the article.

Jha’s comments had once again brought the focus back on the leadership issue, especially after Rahul Gandhi resigned as the Congress president in May last year following the party’s drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sonia Gandhi then assumed the charge of the Congress president once again in August last year but on the condition that the arrangement was temporary and that the party will elect a new chief soon.

Also Read: ‘PM should tell how Chinese occupied Indian territory’: Sonia Gandhi on Ladakh face-off

The Congress had officially dismissed his contention. Senior leader Ajay Maken said there is no dearth of internal decision making or discussion mechanism in the Congress and the leaders and workers are free to air their views.

In another decision, the Congress also appointed Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti as its national media panelists.

tags
top news
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new coronavirus outbreak
Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new coronavirus outbreak
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In