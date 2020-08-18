e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Satya Pal Malik appointed as Meghalaya Governor

Satya Pal Malik appointed as Meghalaya Governor

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra, has been asked to discharge the functions of the Goa Governor in addition to his own duties, the Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

india Updated: Aug 18, 2020 11:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Satya Pal Malik, who has been transferred to and appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya, is seen in this file photo.
Satya Pal Malik, who has been transferred to and appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya, is seen in this file photo. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
         

Satya Pal Malik has been transferred as the Governor of Meghalaya, replacing Tathagata Roy who completed his five-year tenure on the post in the northeastern state, from Goa, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said on Tuesday.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra, has been asked to discharge the functions of the Goa Governor in addition to his own duties, the communique said.

Malik takes over from Roy, who completed his five-year tenure by serving as governor of Tripura for three years and the remaining in Meghalaya.

Malik was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019. He was appointed as the Goa Governor in October last year soon after Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, which paved the way for the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Malik during his tenure in Jammu and Kashmir stoked a controversy after he claimed that he did not received a letter from political parties staking claim to form the government in the former state after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) coalition government fell. He later said the that the fax machine in Raj Bhavan was not working.

In Goa too, he vetoed the government’s proposal to construct a new Raj Bhavan and said the construction should be put off till the state’s financial condition improves.

Malik’s political journey began in 1965 and was first elected to the Rajya Sabha, representing the Lok Dal, in 1980. He was also elected to the Rajya Sabha as a Congress party leader in 1986. Malik later joined the BJP and was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2005.

tags
top news
SC refuses to direct transfer of contributions made to PM CARES to NDRF
SC refuses to direct transfer of contributions made to PM CARES to NDRF
Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care
Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care
Satya Pal Malik appointed as Meghalaya Governor
Satya Pal Malik appointed as Meghalaya Governor
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
Properly handling border dispute with India part of Xi Jinping doctrine: China
Properly handling border dispute with India part of Xi Jinping doctrine: China
Latest on Covid-19 research: From immune response to psychiatric risk and plasma therapy
Latest on Covid-19 research: From immune response to psychiatric risk and plasma therapy
We were awestruck: When Dhoni drove team bus from ground to hotel in Nagpur
We were awestruck: When Dhoni drove team bus from ground to hotel in Nagpur
Plan for Covid test at airport for international flyers, govt starts talks on vaccine deal
Plan for Covid test at airport for international flyers, govt starts talks on vaccine deal
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In