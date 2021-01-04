e-paper
SC accepts petition sent to CJI seeking inquiry against Haryana Police for using water cannons on farmers

The letter, written by former and current human rights students of the Centre for Human Rights and Duties, Punjab University, also asked that the cases of illegal detention of protesters be looked into.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 16:48 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
The students wrote an open letter to the CJI and urged that Haryana and Delhi police withdraw all the cases against farmers which were registered under alleged political vendetta.
The Supreme Court accepted a letter petition sent to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde by a group of students from Punjab seeking an inquiry against Haryana Police for using water cannons, tear gases shells on farmers to stop them from proceeding to Delhi to protest against the Centre’s newly-enacted farm laws.

The students wrote an open letter to the CJI and urged that Haryana and Delhi police withdraw all the cases against farmers which were registered under alleged political vendetta.

The letter, written by former and current human rights students of the Centre for Human Rights and Duties, Punjab University, also asked that the cases of illegal detention of protesters be looked into.

The letter signed by Gurmohan Preet Singh and 34 other students requested that the governments at both Central and State level ensure the safety of all protesters, and provide basic amenities for all, especially women, children and elderly. It also asked for mobile toilet vans to be provided at protest places.

“Issue appropriate guidelines, as the court may deem fit, regarding hygienic conditions at protest sites in the backdrop of Covid-19. Take an action to curb fake news and against media channels, engaged in misrepresentation, polarisation and sensationalisation of the whole issue,” it stated.

They sought top court’s immediate intervention to protect “gross neglect of human rights”.

“We, being students of human rights are very much disturbed and disheartened by witnessing the execrable way in which the government of India is dealing with its own farmers, who are protesting much peacefully as per their constitutional rights,” the letter said.

Farmers’ protest at several Delhi borders has been going on for over a month.

