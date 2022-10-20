No urgent SC hearing on Delhi cracker ban; 'Let people breathe, spend money on sweets'

The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down a petition by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari seeking urgent hearing of a plea challenging the blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi.

"Let people breathe clean air... spend your money on sweets," the apex court said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi high court refused to entertain a petition challenging Delhi Pollution Control Committee's (DPCC) complete ban on sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers citing the pendency of issues related to firecrackers before the Supreme Court.

The petitioners had said the "last-minute ban" imposed by the DPCC on September 14 was arbitrary and illegal, and adversely affects their livelihood.

A day ago, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said that manufacturing, storing, and selling firecrackers in the national capital is a punishable offence and would attract a fine of up to ₹5,000 and three years in jail.

Buying and bursting of firecrackers would also be punishable by a fine of ₹200 and a six-month jail term.

These measures are aimed at curbing air pollution during the festive season when air quality deteriorates significantly.

(With agency inputs)