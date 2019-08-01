SC reserves verdict on whether to refer to Constitution bench pleas against 10% quota

india

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:31 IST

The Supreme Court Wednesday reserved verdict on whether to refer to a Constitution bench a batch of pleas challenging Centre’s decision to grant 10% reservation in jobs and education to economically weaker section (EWS).

Attorney general K K Venugopal told a bench headed by Justice SA Bobde that the Constitution (103 amendment) Act, 2019 granting 10 per cent reservation to EWS is intended to uplift around 200 million people who are still below the poverty line.

The bench, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai, was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the act on the ground that economic criteria cannot be the sole basis for granting reservation.

