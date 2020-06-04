e-paper
Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
Home / India News / Schools in Odisha to remain shut till July end as parents raise safety concerns

Schools in Odisha to remain shut till July end as parents raise safety concerns

Several parents have started an online petition on change.org, urging the Central and the state governments not to reopen schools until a vaccine for Covid-19 is developed or a state is free of the viral outbreak.

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 19:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A teacher gives an online class amid the new coronavirus outbreak in Seoul.
A teacher gives an online class amid the new coronavirus outbreak in Seoul. (AP File Photo/Representative Image)
         

Many states are still undecided about reopening of schools amid a spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases owing to the easing of lockdown restrictions and safety concerns from several parents’ organisations.

Odisha government on Thursday decided not to reopen schools till end-July because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, Haryana government announced on Thursday that schools would be reopened in a phased manner. Classes 10, 11, and 12 will resume from July 1, classes 6, 7, 8, and 9 on June 15 and the primary section in August, state education minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said.

Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand governments are considering reopening schools from July 1.

Bihar and Jharkhand governments have indicated that the summer vacations could be extended by another month, as a growing number of Covid-19 positive cases are being reported on a daily basis following the return of stranded migrant workers from across the country because of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

On May 25, the National Council for Education, Research and Training (NCERT) had recommended to the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) that the secondary and higher secondary classes should be allowed from mid-July, if the lockdown is fully lifted.

Several parents have started an online petition on change.org, urging the Central and the state governments not to reopen schools until a vaccine for Covid-19 is developed or a state is free of the viral outbreak.

“Children are highly susceptible to contracting SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19. How can schools ensure strict social distancing norms and other preventive measures?” asked Kanika Khybri, a Delhi-based parent of a five-year-old child.

On May 30, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said that the schools and other educational institutions could reopen in consultation with the state governments from July, but did not specify any date.

Though some states such as Karnataka and Uttarakhand are looking at reopening the schools from July 1, several parent bodies have opposed the move.

On Thursday, Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka, urged the BS Yediyurappa-led government not to reopen schools for another two months, echoing a similar plea made by several parent organisations in the state.

