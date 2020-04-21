‘Secularism, harmony not political fashion but passion for us’: Minister Naqvi on OIC statement

india

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 15:05 IST

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said India is committed to maintaining unity in diversity and its secular fabric.

In a statement issued in response to Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) comments about minorities in India, the minister said, “Secularism and harmony is not political fashion but it is perfect passion for India and Indians. This inclusive culture and commitment has united the country with fabric of unity in diversity.”

Naqvi said the constitutional, social and religious rights of all the citizens, including those of minorities, is India’s constitutional and moral guarantee.

“Traditional and professional bogus bashing brigades are still active in conspiring to spread misinformation. We should remain cautious of such evil forces and we need to work united to defeat their nefarious misinformation propaganda,” the minister said.

He also urged people to observe Ramzan, which begins this week, inside their homes so that the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19 can be checked.

The OIC had on Sunday urged India to take “urgent steps” to protect the rights of its minority Muslim community and stop the incidents of “Islamophobia” in the country.

Reacting to it, Naqvi said, “We are doing our job with conviction. The prime minister, whenever he speaks, he talks about the rights and welfare of 130 crore Indians. If somebody cannot see this, then it is their problem. India’s Muslims, its minorities, all its sections, are prosperous and those people trying to vitiate this atmosphere of prosperity, they cannot be friends of Indian Muslims.”

He also said that India is “a heaven for Muslims and minorities”. The social, economic and religious rights of Muslims are more secure and stronger in India than in other countries, Naqvi added.