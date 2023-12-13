close_game
close_game
News / India News / Security breach in Lok Sabha reported, MPs claim intruder jumped from gallery

Security breach in Lok Sabha reported, MPs claim intruder jumped from gallery

ByHT News Desk
Dec 13, 2023 01:25 PM IST

Security breach in Lok Sabha reported, MPs claim people jumped from gallery

A security scare was sounded in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday when an intruder jumped from the visitors' gallery and started running around the House. The proceeding of the Lok Sabha was suspended and the MPs started coming out of the Lok Sabha. There was a commotion as the intruder -- wearing a blue jacket -- was found roaming inside the Lok Sabha. The MPs and the security caught hold of the man and started interrogating them. It is not yet known whether there was one intruder or several. As MPs came out of the Lok Sabha, they said the intruder(s) were spraying some kind of a gas.

Security breach in Lok Sabha reported, MPs claim people jumped from gallery
Security breach in Lok Sabha reported, MPs claim people jumped from gallery

West Bengal BJP MP Khagen Murmu was speaking in the Lok Sabha when the intruder was spotted inside the Lok Sabha. The proceeding was suspended until 2pm.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

 

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out