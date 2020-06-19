‘Seen such behaviour since past many years’: MEA on Pak not felicitating India’s unopposed win at UNSC

After the reports in Pakistani media that the Islamabad did not vote in favour of India in the final round of UN Security Council’s non-permanent membership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that such kind of behaviour has been witnessed from Pakistan over the past many years.

“This is the kind of behaviour we have now been seeing from Pakistan over past many years,” said Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West), MEA, on being asked, “there are some reports on Pakistan media that after endorsing India last year in Asia Pacific group, they would not vote for India in the final round.”

Swarup’s remarks came following Pakistan’s refusal on Thursday to felicitate India after it was elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council. Pakistan raised the Kashmir issue on the forum.

“They always rake up bilateral issues in multilateral forum. In fact, they have made it almost a standard norm for their policy. Our foreign policy has a much broader canvas. We have a much wider and global focus,” Swarup said.

India was elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council on Wednesday for a two-year term.

India, the endorsed candidate from the Asia-Pacific States, won 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the elections for the five non-permanent seats of the Security Council.

Swarup has said that India’s election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council demonstrated the goodwill that New Delhi enjoys at the global body and the confidence the international community has reposed in the country’s capability to contribute to the work of the council.