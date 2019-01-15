Seers, Naga sadhus of various akharas proceed in royal splendour for Kumbh’s first shahi snan

Come morning and Naga sadhus (warrior ascetics) rushed towards Sangam amid the chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Ganga maiya ki jai’ for the first ‘shahi snan’ (royal bath) to celebrate Makar Sankranti during Kumbh Mela, the world’s biggest religious congregation which began in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

For the first time in history, seers of the Kinnar Akhada, led by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, arrived with saints of the Juna Akhada for the royal bath.

Mahamandaleshwars, mandaleshwars and members of Ramta Panch reached Sangam on gold and silver chariots while thousands of Naga sadhus arrived in palanquins and on foot to the accompaniment of music by dozens of musical bands from various states.

They were followed by leading members of different akhadas (monastic orders). Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhada Swami Avdheshanand Giri, sadhus and warrior ascetics of Juna were the main attractions of Tuesday’s ‘shahi snan’.

Pilgrims had the rare privilege of seeing the ancient symbols of Juna Akhada’s presiding deity, Bhagwan Dattatreya, during the ‘shahi snan’. The symbols including ‘charan-paduka’ and weapons like tridents and spears are brought to Kumbh and Mahakumbh Melas only after six and 12 years, respectively. The shreemahants and mahants guard them and outsiders are not allowed to come close to the sacred place where they are kept.

Since Monday night, Kumbh Mela area was abuzz with activity as not only the administrative body of the akhadas but also the Naga sadhus prepared themselves for the first royal bath.

Sitting around ‘dhuni’ (holy fire), the Naga seers went into deep meditation to seek blessings of their presiding deity.

At around 3 am, they started preparing for the ‘shahi snan’. Many of them also beat drums to wake up pilgrims sleeping in different tents so that they could also head for the holy dip at the auspicious time.

Naga sadhus smeared holy ash on their bodies and opened their long matted hair decorating it with ‘rudraksha’ (sacred beads) and marigold flowers for the ‘shahi snan’.

After taking the royal dip, they went to their camps and offered prayers to their presiding deity. Many of them also warmed their body by sitting around holy fire and smoking chillums.

The seven Shaivite Akhadas were the first to take holy dip in Sangam. Shree Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani, led by their presiding deity Bhagwan Kapil Muni, administrative body head Swami Ravindrapuri, shreemahant Yamunapuri Maharaj, and secretary mahant Ramsevak Giri arrived at around 5 am in a procession for ‘shahi snan’.

They were accompanied by Shree Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhada, which was led by their presiding deity Lord Ganesha and the 12-member administrative body with Shreemahant Swami Satyamgiri as their head, for the royal dip.

For the first time, a helicopter was used to shower flowers to welcome Naga sadhus and saints during the ‘shahi snan’.

The around 500-year-old Shri Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani, accompanied by Naga sadhus with spears in their hands, entered the ghat with fanfare.

High priests of the akhada carried their embellished ‘Surya Prakash’ and ‘Bhairav Prakash’ spears. As per the traditions of the akhada, these symbols were the first to be given holy dip.

Naga sadhus of both the akhadas also carried holy symbols during ‘shahi snan’.

Naga sadhus, acharya mahamandaleshwar and mahamandaleshwars of Shree Panchayati Akhada Niranjani and Anand Akhada also reached the mela area.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Swami Narendragiri and Niranjani Akhada secretary Shreemahant Ashishgiri and akhada mahant and Ganga Sena chief Swami Anandgiri led the akhada.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who was anointed as the mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhada on January 14, also arrived for ‘shahi snan’ in a decked-up chariot along with saints, seers and Naga sadhus of the akhada.

Thereafter, seers of Juna Akhada, the largest of seven Shaivite akhadas, reached the Sangam.

Shree Panch Agni Akhada and Awahan Akhada followed Juna in royal bath. Millions of curious pilgrims and devotees gathered alongside the ghat reserved for ‘shahi snan’ to have a glimpse of warrior ascetics.

Security personnel and paramilitary forces had a tough time in controlling the crowd as they kept crossing the barricading during ‘shahi snan’. Many devotees also tried to touch the feet of Naga sadhus to seek their blessings.

Juna Akhada was followed by the sadhus of three Vairagi Akhadas – Nirvani Ani Akhada, Digamber Ani Akhada and Nirmohi Ani Akhada.

The ‘shahi snan’ ended late in the afternoon after the seers of Shree Panchayati Akhada Naya Udasin and Shree Panchayati Akhada Bada Udasin took the holy dip in Sangam.

Millions of pilgrims gathered at the ‘shahi snan’ ghat also got to see an ancient idol of Jagatguru Bhagwan Shree Chandra, the presiding deity of Shri Panchayati Akhada Bada Udaseen, which was brought to Kumbh Mela.

The idol was given a royal bath after which the akhada members, including president Shree Mahant Maheshwar Das, Shree Mahant Raghumuni Das, Shree Mahant Durgadas, Shree Mahant Advaitananth, Mahant Swami Shivanand Maharaj and Vyas Muni Udasin took the holy dip.

