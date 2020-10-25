Senior citizen becomes third Covid-19 patient to die by suicide at Patna’s AIIMS

Oct 25, 2020

A 68-year-old Covid-19 patient died by suicide at Patna’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Sunday morning, officials said.

This was the third Covid-19 patient to have died by suicide at the institute.

“The patient from Siwan was admitted in the general ward and found dead in the bathroom Sunday morning,” said Dr Sanjeev Kumar, nodal officer for Covid-19 at AIIMS-Patna.

“The patient was admitted to our institute on October 7 after testing Covid-19 positive. He was on the road to recovery and we were planning to discharge him, when we got the news of his death,” he added.

“Preliminary inquiry from patients in the ward suggests that the patient was apparently mentally depressed for the past few days,” added Dr Kumar.

Earlier, a 38-year-old locomotive driver of the Indian Railways, posted in Delhi, and hailing from Khagaul in Patna, died on June 22. A month later, a 21-year-old youth from Bihta jumped to death on July 25 from the ward on the third floor of the institute where he was undergoing treatment.

The condition of deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who was admitted to the AIIMS-Patna on October 22, as well as Gaya MP Vijay Kumar Manjhi and former state minister Narendra Singh, all undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Patna after testing positive for the virus, was improving, said Dr Kumar.

Meanwhile, 749 new infections were reported Sunday, pushing the total number of Covid-19 cases to 2,12,192 in Bihar.

The maximum 238 cases were from state capital Patna, followed by Muzaffarpur 60, Nalanda 38, East Champaran 30, Purnia and Bhagalpur 25, Jehanabad 24, Katihar 22 each among others.

Patna with 34,533 cumulative cases topped the state tally, followed by Muzaffarpur 9,619 cases and Bhagalpur 8,332 cases, as on Sunday.