Home / India News / Seven dead, 25 injured as bus collides with gas tanker in UP’s Sambhal

Seven dead, 25 injured as bus collides with gas tanker in UP’s Sambhal

A UP Roadways bus of Aligarh depot collided head-on with a gas tanker on the Agra-Moradabad road on Wednesday. “The number of deaths could go up,” Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

india Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 12:15 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Seven people died, while 25 more sustained injuries on Wednesday morning when an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a gas tanker here amid reduced visibility due to fog, police said.

The crash took place in the Dhanari police station area, they added.

“A UP Roadways bus of Aligarh depot collided head-on with a gas tanker on the Agra-Moradabad road on Wednesday in which seven persons were killed, while 25 others got injured. The number of deaths could go up,” Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

He added that the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

Police said the deceased are yet to be identified. Police and district administration officials are at the spot and rescue operations are on, they added.

