Sexual assault on actress: Top court denies Dileep copy of incident video

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 00:02 IST

: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to allow Malayalam actor Dileep, accused of planning the 2017 abduction and sexual assault of an actress, to get a copy of the mobile-phone memory card that contains a video of the incident.

A bench of justices AM Khanwikar and Dinesh Maheshwari said Dileep can, however, view the video after taking permission from a magistrate who has to consider the request made by Dileep appropriately.

The court agreed to grant partial relief to Dileep after finding merit in his argument that a memory card/ pen drive which the prosecution proposes to rely on during the trial was a “document” within the meaning of Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Section 207 lays down that the magistrate has to furnish copies of the police report and other documents to the accused.

The apex court ruled that all documents including “electronic record” produced for the inspection of the court and which the prosecution proposes to use against the accused must be furnished to him.

“It is cardinal that a person tried for such a serious offence should be furnished with all the material and evidence in advance, on which the prosecution proposes to rely against him during the trial,” the court said.

Yet, considering the facts of the present case, the court said certain conditions need to be imposed while granting him relief. It moulded the relief to allow Dileep to inspect the memory card.

The top court also held that Dileep can seek an expert opinion from an independent agency such as the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to reassure himself about the genuineness and credibility of the contents of the memory card. The opinion given by the expert agency can be relied on by Dileep to confront prosecution witnesses, the court held.

The case dates back to February 2017, when a popular Malayalam film actress was abducted and molested by a gang of six. The entire act, which allegedly took place in a moving vehicle, was filmed by the accused to blackmail the actress. Subsequently, Dileep was arrested on charge of masterminding the abduction and assault.

According to the prosecution, Dileep had plotted the attack as a payback for the alleged role the actress played in Dileep’s separation from his former wife.He was subsequently released on bail.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Dileep in the Supreme Court, argued that a memory card was a document within the meaning of Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and Dileep was, therefore, entitled to a copy of it .

Rohatgi reasoned that the memory card contained visuals from a stationary vehicle while the assault allegedly took place in a moving vehicle. He claimed that the footage had been doctored since it is not a single video, but an amalgam of shorter edited clips. Dileep claimed that it was essential for him to have a copy of the video to be able to rebut the prosecution case.

The Kerala government had objected, arguing that Dileep’s lawyers had already watched the video in the magistrate’s chamber. The government also argued that giving Dileep access to the video clip will compromise the right to privacy of the actress.

The Kerala high court had dismissed Dileep’s plea on grounds that a memory card was only the end product of the crime and therefore, it was a material object and not a document under Section 207.