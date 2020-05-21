e-paper
Home / India News / Shiv Sena leader in UP’s Rampur shot dead, hospital vandalised by supporters

Shiv Sena leader in UP’s Rampur shot dead, hospital vandalised by supporters

Anurag Sharma, a former district president of the Shiv Sena, was shot dead by two men when he was returning from the market in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur late on Wednesday evening

india Updated: May 21, 2020 11:55 IST
M Tariq Khan
Hindustan Times, Bareilly
Ex-Shiv Sena Rampur district chief Anurag Sharma was shot dead on Wednesday evening
Ex-Shiv Sena Rampur district chief Anurag Sharma was shot dead on Wednesday evening
         

Former Shiv Sena district chief Anurag Sharma, 40, was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified men in Rampur late on Wednesday night, the police said.

Sharma was returning home on a motorbike after buying vegetables from the market when the assailants shot him in the back.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Rampur police chief Superintendent of Police Shagun Gautam said the incident took place at around 8 pm in Jwala Nagar area of the city yesterday while Sharma was returning home on a two-wheeler.

“Anurag Sharma was shot dead by two unidentified men yesterday evening while he was going home on a scooter. This happened at Jwala Nagar,” Shagun Gautam said.

Police officers are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in and around the market to ascertain the sequence of events and look for clues to identify the assailants.

The Rampur police chief said the hospital where Anurag Sharma was taken had been vandalised by miscreants. “We are verifying the facts with the chief medical officer,” said Gautam.

Anurag Sharma’s family alleged there was no staff present at the hospital when Sharma was taken for the treatment, the police officer said.

Sharma also has several cases registered against him.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
