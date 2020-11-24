e-paper
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik raided by Enforcement Directorate, his party says it’s politics

The Shiv Sena said the ED raids targeting Shiv Sena lawmaker Pratap Sarnaik were guided by politics. “None of our legislators will be pressurised and bow down to you,” Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 12:23 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav and Anamika Gharat
Vijay Kumar Yadav and Anamika Gharat
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Security personnel deployed at a premises linked to Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik that was raided by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday morning
Security personnel deployed at a premises linked to Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik that was raided by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday morning(HT Photo/Praful Gangurde)
         

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning carried out searches at 10 locations including premises linked to Thane-based Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik. The raids are being conducted at multiple places in Mumbai and Thane in connection with a money laundering case.

A senior Enforcement Directorate official said the searches were being carried out at locations in Mumbai and Thane linked to promoters of a private company and some politicians. The official declined to give out details of the case.

Pratap Sarnaik, chairman of Vihang Group Of Companies that has invested in real estate development in Thane, represents Ovala-Majiwada in the state assembly. He is also the spokesperson of the party in Mira-Bhayander, a city in Thane district.

ED officials said premises linked to Pratap Sarnaik’s sons, Purvesh and Vihang, have also been searched.

Sarnaik’s party said the raids were an attempt to pressurise Shiv Sena legislators but it wouldn’t work.

“If anybody thinks they can use central agencies and form a government they are mistaken. No matter how many notices or such raids are carried out, none of our legislators will be pressurized and bow down to you. This is mere politics. The Enforcement Directorate should not behave as a branch of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Today Pratap Sarnaik and his sons are not in Mumbai and this raid was carried out,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on ED searches.

Leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, said he wasn’t aware of the details of the ED action but nobody should be scared of any such action if they have done no wrong. “The Enforcement Directorate does not initiate any action unless it has solid evidence,” he said.

