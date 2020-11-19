e-paper
Shiv Sena, NCP trying to destroy Congress in Maharashtra, says BJP's Pravin Darekar

Shiv Sena, NCP trying to destroy Congress in Maharashtra, says BJP’s Pravin Darekar

Earlier this month, Congress’s Nitin Raut had hinted at a major relief to electricity consumers facing the issue of inflated power bills that was later retracted saying the government will not be able to provide any relaxation.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 15:37 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Pune
BJP leader Pravin Darekar who was here to campaign for BJP’s candidate from Pune graduates constituency- Sangram Deshmukh.(Mangesh Lade/HT file photo)
         

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Thursday accused the ruling Shiv Sena and NCP of trying to destroy their ally Congress in the state by ignoring its demands.

The Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council was here to campaign for BJP’s candidate from Pune graduates constituency- Sangram Deshmukh.

“The MVA government has given a package to the state transport department that is headed by a Shiv Sena minister, but refused to give any relief to the energy ministry held by Congress’s Nitin Raut. Therefore, it is clear that the Shiv Sena and the NCP are trying to destroy the Congress party in Maharashtra,” Darekar said in a press conference.

Earlier this month, Nitin Raut had hinted at a major relief to electricity consumers facing the issue of inflated power bills, saying that a Diwali gift was in the offing.

However, the minister reportedly announced recently that the government will not be able to provide any relaxation in the inflated electricity bills that consumers received.

Speaking about the minister’s statement, Darekar said, “It is an unfair decision...The government must give relief to the people.” He also alleged that the government has ignored the issues of employment and education.

A day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis exuded confidence that his party will win the 2022 election to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Darekar said the Shiv Sena does not have the patent of the saffron flag and Hindutva.

“We have raised many questions regarding the development work in Mumbai...It is true that people will decide whose saffron flag will be hoisted on BMC in the elections,” he said.

The BMC is currently being ruled by the Sena.

