Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital, family says he has been advised rest

Raut, who has been fronting the Sena attack ever since the Maharashtrra election results were announced on October 24, has been advised rest by doctors at the hospital.

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, family says he has been advised rest
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital, family says he has been advised rest(Bhushan Koyande/HT)
         

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was on Monday admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital in Bandra after he complained of chest pain.

Raut, who has been fronting the Sena attack ever since the Maharashtrra election results were announced on October 24, has been advised rest by doctors at the hospital.

“He complained of chest pain since a few days. He had gone for a check up. Doctors have advised rest for a day or two; he could be discharged tomorrow. There is nothing serious,” said Sanjay’s brother Sunil Raut, who is also an MLA from Vikhroli.

 Watch: Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong

The development comes on the day the Sena, the second largest party with 56 lawmakers after the BJP’s 105, was given 24 hours by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to respond to an invitation to stake claim to form the government on Sunday. That deadline expires at 7.30 pm today.

Hectic parleys are on between the Sena and the NCP to come to an understanding to form a government in Maharashtra even as the Congress mulls extending outside support. Earlier today, Arvind Sawant, Sena’s lone MP in the Union cabinet, resigned saying the BJP “broke our trust”.

