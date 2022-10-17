Shocked, says Mamata on Sourav Ganguly’s BCCI exit; TMC boss has an appeal for PM Modi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Benerjee on Monday said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly must be allowed to contest the ICC election and she would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. She said Ganguly is being deprived of the opportunity for being a popular figure.

Speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport before leaving for a trip to north Bengal, Banerjee said she was shocked that Ganguly was deprived of a second term as the BCCI chief.

The Trinamool Congress surpemo requested the BJP-led Centre to not take a decision on Ganguly with any politics in mind, but for the sake of cricket and sports.

“I request the PM to make sure Sourav Ganguly is allowed to contest the ICC election. He's a popular figure which is why he is being deprived. Request GoI not to take a decision politically, but for cricket, sports...He is not a political party member,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by ANI.

The last date for filing the nominations for the International Cricket Council (ICC) chair will be October 20.

