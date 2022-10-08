Watch: Mamata Banerjee joins folk dancers in Kolkata during Durga Puja carnival

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday danced with the folk artistes at the grand carnival that featured the top 95 Durga Puja pandals of Kolkata. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the chief minister can be seen joining the artistes and dancing with them.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances with artists during Durga Puja Carnival in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/WT4F6bpb3C — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

To commemorate the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognition, the West Bengal government organised carnivals in each district headquarters town in the state, with top Durga Puja committees of the region displaying their idols and handicrafts before going for immersions.

On Saturday, idols from the top 95 Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata were shown in a big festival in the city's centre, which began at 4:30pm.

In December 2021, the biggest festival in West Bengal got a heritage tag with the UN agency inscribing ‘Durga Puja in Kolkata’ on the ‘Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’.

The carnival in Kolkata is being organised annually since 2016, except for the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, no such programme was held in Jalpaiguri as the district mourned the deaths of eight people who were swept away by a flash flood in the Mal river during the immersion of idols on Bijaya Dashami.

