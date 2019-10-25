e-paper
Soldier injured in firing by Pakistani troops along LoC in Poonch

A defence spokesperson said that Pakistani troops opened unprovoked firing in Mendhar sector on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Oct 25, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Jammu
There has been heavy shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control, the de facto border between the two countries, in the past few days.
There has been heavy shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control, the de facto border between the two countries, in the past few days.(HT File )
         

A soldier of Indian army suffered minor injuries in an incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops, who opened indiscriminate fire in Mendhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “a soldier suffered minor splinter injuries after Pakistani troops opened unprovoked fire in Mendhar sector on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The soldier has been shifted to a hospital.”

There has been heavy shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control, the de facto border between the two countries, in the past few days.

One woman was killed and four other civilians were injured in shelling by Pakistani forces in north Kashmir’s Tangdhar sector on Thursday.

Station house officer Tanghdar Waseem Ahmad said that a woman identified as Hameed Fatimah of Hajitera was killed, and four civilians were injured in the cross-LoC shelling on Thursday.

A civilian and two soldiers were killed in Tangdhar region on Saturday night. Three civilians were also injured in the shelling.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 13:59 IST

