Son of Uttarakhand minister killed in road accident near UP’s Bareilly

Two persons including son of a Uttarakhand cabinet minister were killed in a road accident that took place in Faridapur area of Bareilly district during wee hours of Wednesday.

According to police, Ankur Pandey who is the son of Uttarakhand’s School and Sanskrit education minister Arvind Pandey, along with one Munna Giri were killed on the spot. Gyanendra, the third person in the car received severe injuries. He was taken to hospital where his condition remains critical.

The trio, were on their way to Gorakhpur to attend a family function.

Circle Officer (CO) of Fareedpur, Ramanand Rai said, ”The accident occurred on National Highway 24. The car in which Arvind and his friends were travelling collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.”

Villagers informed police about the accident. A team of local police reached the spot and took the injured to hospital. Arvind and Munna Giri, police said, were killed on the spot.

